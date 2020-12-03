1 hour ago

A solitary goal from Richard Mpong was enough for Elmina Sharks to record their first league win of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season against former Champions Aduana Stars at the Nduom Sports Complex.

It was a dominant display from Elmina Sharks as they consigned the 'Ogya boys' to their first league defeat of the season.

Veteran Ricahrd Mpong showed that he is not finished yet as he reminded his former side of class is permanent but form is temporal with a 21st minute goal.

It looked like a fortuitous goal instead of a well executed plan as a cross from the corner evaded two Aduana Stars defenders before finding its way into the net to give the home side the lead.

But for their profligacy, the away side should have taken the lead as decent chances fell to Caleb Amankwaah, John Nyamekye and Nathan Asare but they spurned those chances.

The home side should have doubled their lead with a golden opportunity just before the break as Justice Mensah through on goal with the goalkeeper only kicked the ball tamely without conviction.

Both sides had several chances to either add to the scoreline or pull parity but it appeared they all did not come with their shooting boots on as Sharks swooped all three points.

Elimna Sharks will play away at Obuasi to play Ashantigold while Aduana will host Eleven Wonders.