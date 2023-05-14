3 hours ago

In a surprising move, Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, according to multiple sources cited by The Washington Post.

The executive, who previously headed NBCUniversal's advertising division, is expected to take the reins of the social media platform in the coming weeks.

This news comes as a relief to Twitter advertisers, who have been worried about the future of the platform.

Yaccarino's arrival could signal a new chapter for Twitter, as the company has been struggling to cope with an influx of ads.

Her extensive network and relationships with the marketing departments of large companies may prove useful to the platform.

The appointment of Yaccarino also aligns with Musk's promise to hire a woman as the next CEO, as he announced on Twitter earlier this year.

Yaccarino's Background and Expertise

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and quickly rose through the ranks to head the company's advertising division.

Her experience in the industry makes her well-suited to take on the challenge of leading Twitter, which has been trying to boost its advertising revenue.

With her strong relationships with advertisers, Yaccarino could help the social media platform regain its footing and attract new advertisers.

Twitter's Ad Struggles and Future

Twitter has been struggling to keep up with other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in terms of ad revenue.

The company has tried various tactics to increase ad revenue, including introducing new ad formats and targeting capabilities.

However, these efforts have not been enough to stem the tide of advertisers leaving the platform.

With Yaccarino at the helm, Twitter may be able to turn things around.

The advertising industry veteran brings a wealth of experience and connections to the company, and her leadership could help steer the platform in a new direction.

This could be a new chapter for Twitter, as it looks to recover from its recent struggles and regain its position as a major player in the social media landscape.

Final Thoughts

Twitter's choice of Linda Yaccarino as its new CEO is a bold move, and it remains to be seen how it will play out.

However, with her background and expertise in the advertising industry, she could be just what the platform needs to get back on track.

As Yaccarino prepares to take the helm of Twitter, all eyes will be on the platform to see what changes and improvements she will bring.