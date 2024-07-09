5 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Elvis Amoh played a pivotal role in Detroit City FC's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship at Keyworth Stadium.

Despite Tampa Bay Rowdies dominating possession and creating more chances throughout the match, the game took a dramatic turn in the 59th minute when Detroit City FC's Abdoulaye Diop received a second yellow card, leaving the team with ten men.

Undeterred, Detroit City FC displayed resilience and determination.

In the 67th minute, Elvis Amoh replaced Rhys Williams and immediately made a significant impact.

Assisted by American-born Ghanaian defender Devon Amoo-Mensah, Amoh headed home from the center of the box in the 71st minute to level the scores, showcasing his ability to influence games under pressure.

Although Tampa Bay Rowdies thought they had clinched a late victory with Nick Moon's goal in the dying moments, it was disallowed, securing a vital point for Detroit City FC.

Amoh, 32, has been a standout player for Detroit City FC this season, featuring in nine games and contributing three goals along with two assists in the 2024 USL Championship.

His performance against Tampa Bay Rowdies highlighted his importance to the team and his capability to deliver crucial moments in challenging situations.

Detroit City FC will now aim to capitalize on this positive result as they prepare to face Memphis 901 FC in their upcoming league fixture.