Elvis Kyei Baffour, former Liberty Professionals attacker, has commenced training with Asante Kotoko, eyeing a return to his childhood club.

The 25-year-old integrated into the team's training session on July 2, 2024, held at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Kyei's performance will undergo close scrutiny by the technical staff this week, potentially paving the way for a transfer should he impress.

A standout as Liberty's top scorer in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season with eight goals in 15 appearances, Kyei is eager to leave his mark with the Porcupines.

Hailing from Kumasi, Kyei has nurtured a lifelong ambition to don the jersey of Asante Kotoko, a club he has passionately supported since his formative years. A move to Kotoko would fulfill a cherished childhood dream.

Kyei's potential signing would significantly enhance Kotoko's attacking options, leveraging his seasoned experience and footballing skills.

This prospective move also signifies a return to Kyei's origins, having launched his career at Kumasi Rainbow FC before joining Liberty in Ghana's top-flight league in 2017.

Following his stint with Slovenian side NK Rogaska, Kyei ventured to Europe after a successful three-year tenure with Tunisian club AS Soliman.

As negotiations progress, Kyei remains enthusiastic about the prospect of contributing to Asante Kotoko's upcoming campaigns.