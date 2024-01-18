45 minutes ago

Mallorca legend Emilio Nsue played a starring role for Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, scoring a sensational hat-trick to lead his country to an important 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Nsue, who serves as captain, led the lines for Equatorial Guinea in their second Group A match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The forward showcased his leadership and goal-scoring prowess, opening the scoring just 21 minutes into the game.

Although Guinea-Bissau managed to equalize before halftime, Nsue continued to lead by example in the second half. Equatorial Guinea dominated the contest, scoring three additional goals to secure the crucial victory.

Nsue completed his hat-trick with two goals in the second half, while Josete Miranda also found the net for Equatorial Guinea.

Guinea-Bissau managed to score a second consolation goal, but it was not enough to prevent a 4-2 defeat.

With this win, Equatorial Guinea temporarily tops the Group A standings, pending the outcome of the clash between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

The hat-trick from Emilio Nsue has significantly boosted his team's chances of progressing in the tournament.