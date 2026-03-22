4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyei delivered a standout performance, scoring and excelling defensively in a commanding showing against Celtic FC.

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‎The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes and was influential across the pitch, combining attacking impact with defensive solidity. His goal capped an impressive display in which he consistently drove his side forward.

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‎Agyei recorded 50 touches and showcased his dribbling ability with a perfect success rate, completing all four of his attempted dribbles. He also dominated physical battles, winning nine of his 11 ground duels.

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‎Defensively, he remained resolute, making four clearances, three interceptions and two tackles, while also contributing in the air.

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‎Despite a modest pass accuracy of 49 percent, his overall influence on the game was significant, as reflected in his 8.3 rating from Sofascore.

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‎The performance highlights Agyei’s growing presence and versatility, and will be a positive sign for the Ghana national football team as they continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎With displays like this, Agyei is steadily building a case for greater recognition at both club and international level.