1 hour ago

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced his concerns over the current trajectory of the Black Stars under head coach Otto Addo.

His remarks follow the team's disappointing start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where they have failed to secure a win in their first two matches.

The Black Stars began their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Their struggles continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger in the second Group F match, played in Berkane, Morocco.

After two games, Ghana, the four-time African champions, sits third in their group with just one point, raising questions about their performance and prospects for qualification.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Agyemang-Badu, a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko and Udinese Calcio, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's direction under Otto Addo.

"Given the quality players we have, it's concerning that we can barely string together three or four passes.

Even after taking the lead, Niger dominated possession, had 16 shots with three on target, while we only managed six shots with three on target, and just one corner after the game," Agyemang-Badu said on Asempa FM.

"I don't think we are heading in the right direction. We used to play in finals, but now we are getting eliminated at the group stage, and at the moment, we are struggling even to qualify from our group.

I think things are getting tougher for us," he added.

The Black Stars will have the opportunity to turn their fortunes around in October when they face Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in a crucial doubleheader.

The outcome of these matches will be vital for their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.