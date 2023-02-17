1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has departed betPawa Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

The player has revealed that his stay at the capital-based club followed disagreements between the management and their former coach which led to his sacking.

According to the player former coach Yaw Preko suffered dismissal because he was warned by the club's management not to play the former Udinese midfielder.

The 32-year-old joined Great Olympics as a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 season as he helped Great Olympics win the pre-season tournament of GHALCA G8.

“I’m not sure I will return to the club again,” Agyemang Badu told Accra based radio station Asempa FM

“It is just unfortunate but I have heard that the management of the club has taken certain decisions against me which the coach fought against strongly,” he added.

“The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team,” he added.

“The CEO of the club [Oloboi Commodore] is the one behind it,” he further stated.

He played in 11 games for Great Olympics and won two Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards.