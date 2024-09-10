1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to consider including players from the Ghana Premier League in his squad.

This plea comes in the wake of the senior national team’s disappointing start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana, aiming for their fifth AFCON title, has struggled in their opening matches.

The Black Stars were stunned by a 1-0 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium and then conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 against Niger in their second Group F game at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

These results leave Ghana in third place in their group, with only one point from two matches, raising concerns about their chances of qualification.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Agyemang-Badu, a U-20 World Cup winner, criticized the lack of cohesion and urgency and urged Otto Addo to look towards local talent to invigorate the squad.

"There is no cohesion, no aggressiveness, and the passing is slow," he told Asempa FM. "It seems like there is nothing at stake; we just play, and whatever happens, happens."

He continued, "Normally, it is difficult for me to comment on players due to my background, but it is clear that much needs to be done if this is the current state of affairs.

We plead with the coach [Otto Addo] to consider local players, and even if they go and lose, I think Ghanaians will accept it."

The Black Stars are set to resume their qualification campaign against Kwesi Appiah's Sudan in October, with the first leg scheduled for October 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium and the return leg on October 15 at the Al-Merrikh Stadium.