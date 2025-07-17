2 hours ago

In a significant leap forward for education and human capital development in the Ho West constituency, Member of Parliament Emmanuel Bedzrah has successfully secured 100 international scholarships for his constituents.

The scholarships, made possible through Mr. Bedzrah's collaboration with Russian partners, aim to foster the next generation of professionals in science and technology, an initiative designed to accelerate the socio-economic growth of the Ho West District.

Mr. Bedzrah, a staunch advocate for educational progress, explained that this initiative is a natural extension of his ongoing efforts to tap into the potential identified through the Ho West Basic Schools Annual Quiz Competition (BaSAQ-C).

Established nearly a decade ago, BaSAQ-C has consistently celebrated academic excellence, identifying bright young talents. The MP proudly highlighted that many past participants from the competition have already moved on to pursue tertiary education in vital fields like science, technology, and engineering.

The scholarships cover a wide array of academic levels, including PhD, Master’s, and undergraduate degrees, ensuring that students at different stages of their academic journeys can benefit. Mr. Bedzrah revealed that he secured these scholarships during a trip to Russia just a month ago.

“I travelled to Russia about a month ago and have been able to secure about a hundred scholarships for the Ho West District,” Mr. Bedzrah disclosed during an interview with the media, conducted on the sidelines of the landmark 10th edition of BaSAQ-C.

“Those who want to do a PhD, those who want to do a Master’s, those who even want to do a first degree.”

To guarantee the smooth and transparent execution of the program, a dedicated secretariat will be established at the Ho West District Assembly. This office will oversee the scholarship scheme’s administration, ensuring that all beneficiaries are genuine indigenes of the district.

“The BaSAQ-C students and those who are interested, a special desk will be opened at the district assembly for us to take people who are interested in technology, in the sciences to come back to Ho West,” he affirmed, unequivocally stating the exclusivity and purpose of the scholarships.

“This is limited to only Ho West. I have 100 scholarships for those who want to study in Russia, in technology and the sciences.”

This bold move highlights the MP’s ongoing commitment to fostering targeted development in his constituency, particularly in key sectors like science and technology.