2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng emerged as the hero for the New England Revolution in their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against the New York Red Bulls, scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute to secure a 1-0 victory.

The match, held at the Gillette Stadium, was a tightly contested affair. Despite the Red Bulls boasting a historically better head-to-head record with 18 wins to the Revolution's 12, and 7 draws, it was the Revolution who managed to assert their dominance on the day, even as the Red Bulls registered more shots on goal.

Boateng, who was introduced in the 69th minute as a substitute for Ian Harkes, provided the crucial breakthrough for the Revolution.

The 30-year-old, in his 10th appearance of the 2024 MLS season, scored his first goal of the campaign in spectacular fashion. A precise cross from Carles Gil found Boateng in the center of the box, where he expertly converted with a left-footed shot to find the back of the net.

This victory marked a vital three points for the New England Revolution, enhancing their standing in the league and showcasing Boateng's impact and ability to change the game from the bench.