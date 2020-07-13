1 hour ago

Ghana's Emmanuel Gyasi has found himself in the Serie B Team of the week following his scintillating form for his side Spezia Calcio on Friday night.

The 26 year old striker was unplayable as he scored a goal and assisted one as his side Spezia drubbed Cosenza by 5-1.

Gyasi scored his side's second goal in the 20th minute of the game after Andrey Galabinov had scored the opening goal.

After the break Spezia added two more goals with Guiseppe Mastinu scored a brace to give Spezia a healthy four nil lead before Mirko Bruccini grabbed a consolation goal for the sorry Cosenza in the 63rd minute to make it 4-1.

Red hot Gyasi supplied the assist as M'bala Nzola connected home to put gloss on the scoreline.

The Ghanaian played the entire duration of the game and was duly awarded the man of the match in the game.

Spezia are 4th on the Serie B table and have a real possibility of securing a place in the Italian Serie A next season with five matches to go.

Emmanuel Gyasi has played 29 matches this season scoring eight goals with five assists.