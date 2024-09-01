4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi continued his impressive form by scoring his second goal in consecutive matches as Empoli secured a 1-1 draw against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Bologna struck early, with Giovanni Fabbian finding the back of the net in just the 2nd minute.

However, Gyasi responded for Empoli, equalizing and adding to his goal from the previous week against AS Roma.

Gyasi played the full 90 minutes, contributing significantly to Empoli's performance and helping extend the team's unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Despite their strong form, Empoli's defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, as they have conceded in 10 consecutive away games.

Bologna, on the other hand, managed to end a four-game losing streak with this draw, though they too face ongoing defensive challenges.

Empoli will look to keep their momentum going when they face Juventus on September 15.