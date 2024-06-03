FC Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, Hamza Issah of Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona have been named in Laryea Kingston's Team of the Week for Matchday 32 after being instrumental in their sides successes over the weekend.

Emmanuel Keyekeh who is one of the season's best players played an outstanding role for FC Samartex in their 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Nsenkyire Park at Sameraboi.

Keyekeh lasted the entire duration and held the midfield for the narrow win - their 15th home win of the season.

On man who stood out for Accra Hearts of Oak is forward Hamza Issah.

The Starlet netted in the 20th minute to help his side to a 2-0 win over Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Hamza has made the headlines in the course of the season of the season following his goalscoring prowess.

He is currently the third highest scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 13 goals - three goals behind Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea (16) and one goal shy of second placed Steven Mukwala who plays for Asante Kotoko.

Stephen Amankona delivered yet again for Berekum Chelsea in their 2-0 win over bottom placed Real Tamale United at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Chelsea captain added to score sheet in the 45th minute after Kusi Pandrous had opened the scoring inside 38 minutes as he leads the goal king chart with 16 goals.

Other key performers for the weekend include Oko Grippman of Accra Great Olympics who scored the match winner against Asante Kotoko, Ali Mohammed of Accra Lions, Ebenezer Abban of Kpando Heart of Lions, Abdul Aziz Issah of Dreams FC and Bechem United's Isaiah Nyarko.

Below is Laryea Kingston's Team of the Week for Matchday 32: