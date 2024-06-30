10 hours ago

FC Samartex star Emmanuel Keyekeh was honored with the Home-Based Footballer of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday.

This accolade recognizes Keyekeh's exceptional performance throughout the season, which played a crucial role in Samartex clinching their first Ghana Premier League title.

The 26-year-old midfielder was pivotal for Samartex, making 32 appearances and scoring five goals in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

His contributions on the field were instrumental in his team's success, showcasing his skill, determination, and leadership.

Keyekeh's standout performances did not go unnoticed, earning him this prestigious award and solidifying his reputation as one of the top talents in the Ghanaian domestic league.

His recognition as the Home-Based Footballer of the Year highlights his significant impact and the bright future ahead for the Samartex star.

The 2024 Ghana Football Awards celebrated the achievements of various players, but Keyekeh's recognition underscores his remarkable season and his vital role in Samartex's historic championship run.