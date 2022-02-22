1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Kumah has been making a name for himself at Polish lower tier side Wieczysta Krakow.

The 22 year old attacking midfielder has been in fine form for his sixth tier Polish side.

His club is in the trenches of the Polish lower leagues fighting their way to the top but the talented Ghanaian is part of the furniture at the small Polish club.

The former Tudu Mighty jets midfielder first went out on loan at Wisla Krakow but after his spell expired the club passed on the chance to keep him permanently.

He quickly secured himself a move to Wieczysta Krakow after missing out of the grandeur of playing for Wisla Krakow in the elite division.

The club is being bankrolled by businessman Wojciech Kwiecień who became very involved in the project of the construction of the Land and Mortgage Register in Kraków and for several years he has been spending a lot on strengthening the team.

It would seem that the Polish sixth level of the game will not be the best idea for a foreign footballer born in 2000, just starting a professional career.

However, Emmanuel Kumah decided in 2020 to accept the Perpetual proposal, some time after parting with the Ekstraklasa Wisła Kraków.

The former Ghana youth international has become one of the team's biggest stars .