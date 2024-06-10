4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey will join Cypriot side Ethnikos Achnas FC following his release from Swedish top club Malmo FF.

Lomotey, who joined Malmo FF from French club Amiens SC in August 2022, made his debut for the Swedish side in a home game against Turkish side Sivasspor during the Europa League play-offs.

In the summer of 2023, Lomotey was loaned out to Ethnikos Achnas.

During his loan spell, he made 25 appearances across all competitions and scored twice, contributing significantly to the team's performance. He played in 20 out of 26 league games, helping Achnas secure a tenth-place finish.

Despite his solid performance in Cyprus, Malmo FF decided not to retain him, facilitating a free transfer to Ethnikos Achnas.

Before his time in France and Sweden, Lomotey had stints with Spanish clubs Extremadura UD B, Extremadura's first team, and Villarreal CF B.

He also made notable contributions to the Ghana national team, winning the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with the Black Stars B.

Lomotey's move to Ethnikos Achnas FC marks a new chapter in his career as he continues his professional journey with the Cypriot club.