5 hours ago

Defending Premier League champions FC Samartex 1996 clinched their first-ever Champion of Champions trophy with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC, thanks to Emmanuel Mamah's stunning header in the 79th minute.

The thrilling encounter took place at a packed TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Saturday night, August 31, 2024.

Despite both teams displaying impressive attacking prowess throughout the game, it wasn't until 11 minutes before the end of regulation time that FC Samartex finally broke the deadlock.

Mamah delivered a powerful header that left the Nsoatreman FC defense helpless, ensuring his side's triumph and dashing their opponents' hopes.

The match, a prelude to the upcoming 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season, showcased top-quality football, with both teams performing at a high level and providing entertainment for the enthusiastic crowd in Tarkwa.

The Champion of Champions game traditionally serves as the curtain-raiser for the new league season, which is set to kick off on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The electric atmosphere at the TnA Stadium, combined with the high-caliber football, made for a memorable evening.

Hon. George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, was present to lend his support, while GFA Vice-President Mark Addo presented the trophy to the jubilant FC Samartex team.

FA Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, along with Black Stars coach Otto Addo, assistant coach John Paintsil, and goalkeepers' trainer Fatau Dauda, were also in attendance to witness the spectacle.