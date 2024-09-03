3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah marked his first appearance for Norwegian club Sogndal IL with a goal, even as his team suffered a 4-1 away defeat to Raufoss in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen on Monday.

Despite the loss, the talented winger stood out with a strong performance in the round 21 fixture.

Norway internationals Sander Nordbo and Erlend Hustad were instrumental for Raufoss, scoring two goals each to lead their team to victory.

Raufoss opened the scoring through Sander Nordbo just ten minutes into the game, with Erlend Hustad adding a second goal to double their advantage.

Mensah, formerly of Koforidua Semper Fi, made his presence felt by scoring in the 67th minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

However, Raufoss quickly regained control, with Hustad and Nordbo scoring again in the 76th minute and two minutes before full time, respectively, to seal the 4-1 win.

Mensah's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging match for Sogndal IL.

The 19-year-old winger recently signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club, keeping him in Norway until 2027, after his transfer from Ghanaian Division One League side Koforidua Semper Fi.

Mensah, born in 2005, was part of the Ghana U20 team that won gold at the African Games in Accra in March.

With his debut goal and strong showing, he aims to make a significant impact in the Norwegian lower-tier league this season.