Para Powerlifter Emmanuel Nii Tettey wins first bronze medal for Ghana at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester today.

Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku triumphed in the men's up to 168 kilograms category with a lift of 72kg at Wythenshawe Forum in the English city.

However, the weight he lifted qualifies him to stand a chance of gaining a slot to Tokyo

Vida Antwi increases her world rank with a lift of 90 kilograms in the up to 67 kilograms class

Credit Akakpo Agodji Ashh fm