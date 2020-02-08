1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youngster Emmanuel Ntim has has received a one match suspension in the in the French Ligue following multiple yellow cards.

The Valenciennes will no be in action for his club in a suspension that takes effect on Tuesday.

"A close match following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Conforama, Coupe de la Ligue BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the stay," official information said.

"The sanction takes effect from Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 12:00 am."

The 22-year-old joined Valenciennes in 2015 after excelling for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Zealand.

He was sent out on loan at third-tier side Chambly to continue his development but his time there was ravaged with niggling injuries which limited his playing time.

The former Right to Dream academy defender returned to Valenciennes at the campaign but Chambly triggered another loan deal for the Ghanaian.

But before he was about to be transferred, Valenciennes handed him a one-year contract extension.

The Ghanaian name was included in the list of players who the club will be counting on in the coming campaign.