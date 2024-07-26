2 hours ago

Former Benab FC defender Emmanuel Osei Asibey has completed a move to Romanian Liga II club CSM Ceahlâul during the current summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian center-back has signed a three-year contract with the Yellow and Blacks after productive discussions and successful medical checks.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, CSM Ceahlâul stated: "Emmanuel Asibey is a 20-year-old center-back originally from Ghana, where he was teammates with Wiredu Akwasi at Benab FC.

Last time the player evolved to Șomuz Fălticeni, in the 3rd League of Romania. Emmanuel Asibey signed with CSM Ceahlâul a contract valid for three seasons."

Having gained experience in the Romanian Liga III with Șomuz Fălticeni, Asibey is already familiar with the local football environment.

He aims to thrive in his new role and is determined to have a strong preseason to ensure seamless integration into the squad. His debut is anticipated against Csikszereda on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Emmanuel Osei Asibey was also a crucial player for the Black Starlets during the 2021 WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations, showcasing his talent and potential on an international stage.