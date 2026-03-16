2 days ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi delivered a standout performance as Vancouver Whitecaps FC thrashed Minnesota United FC 6–0 in the Major League Soccer.

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‎Sabbi both scored and provided an assist during the emphatic victory, helping the Canadian side dominate the match from start to finish.

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‎The 27-year-old attacker was a constant threat in the final third, playing a key role in Vancouver’s attacking display against a Minnesota side that featured fellow forward Kelvin Yeboah.

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‎Sabbi’s performance continues a positive run for the Ghanaian, who has been steadily establishing himself as an influential figure in Vancouver’s attack this season.

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‎Earlier in his career, Sabbi spent time in France with Le Havre AC, where he briefly shared the dressing room with Ghana captain Andre Ayew.

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The emphatic win strengthens Vancouver’s position as they look to build momentum in the MLS campaign, with Sabbi’s contribution highlighting the growing impact of Ghanaian players in North American football.