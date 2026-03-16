Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi delivered a standout performance as Vancouver Whitecaps FC thrashed Minnesota United FC 6–0 in the Major League Soccer.
Sabbi both scored and provided an assist during the emphatic victory, helping the Canadian side dominate the match from start to finish.
The 27-year-old attacker was a constant threat in the final third, playing a key role in Vancouver’s attacking display against a Minnesota side that featured fellow forward Kelvin Yeboah.
Sabbi’s performance continues a positive run for the Ghanaian, who has been steadily establishing himself as an influential figure in Vancouver’s attack this season.
Earlier in his career, Sabbi spent time in France with Le Havre AC, where he briefly shared the dressing room with Ghana captain Andre Ayew.
The emphatic win strengthens Vancouver’s position as they look to build momentum in the MLS campaign, with Sabbi’s contribution highlighting the growing impact of Ghanaian players in North American football.
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