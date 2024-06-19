1 hour ago

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Public Relations Manager of Great Olympics, has officially resigned from his position just a day after the club suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

In his resignation letter dated Monday, June 17, Saint Osei expressed his sadness at stepping down but emphasized the importance of new leadership to guide the club forward.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my role as the Club's Public Relations Manager. I have served this great club to the best of my ability, and I believe it is time for fresh faces to step in and contribute,” Saint Osei stated.

He also reflected on his tenure working alongside Managing Director Oloboi Commodore, acknowledging Commodore’s dedication and work ethic.

“Working with our Managing Director, Mr. Oloboi Commodore, has been a remarkable experience. He is a dedicated and hardworking individual from whom I have learned immensely.

It is regrettable that I must depart at this critical juncture when our beloved club has faced relegation from the Ghana Premier League, despite the tireless efforts of the current management,” he continued.

Great Olympics’ relegation was confirmed despite being awarded three points and three goals on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club ended the season with 44 points from 34 matches, comprising 11 wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses.

However, these points were insufficient to prevent their drop to the lower division due to unfavorable outcomes from rival teams.

Saint Osei’s resignation underscores the end of a challenging season for Great Olympics.

As the club enters a period of restructuring and preparation for life in the lower league, stakeholders and supporters will keenly observe how Great Olympics regroups and strategizes for future success.