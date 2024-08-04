4 hours ago

Cypriot giants AEL Limassol have strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Toku on a one-year loan from OH Leuven, the club announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old Toku, born on July 10, 2000, brings a wealth of experience and skill to AEL Limassol.

His career began at Cheetah FC in Ghana before he moved to Europe, where he played 39 matches for Fremad Amager in Denmark and 70 matches for Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

His impressive performances in Bulgaria earned him a transfer to OH Leuven in January 2023.

Last season, Toku was loaned to Aalborg BK in Denmark, where he made 17 appearances and played a key role in the team's promotion to the top flight.

Despite his contributions, Aalborg opted not to sign him permanently, leading to his return to OH Leuven.

Toku has also represented Ghana at the youth level, playing for both the U17 and U20 national teams.

He was part of the squad that competed in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

Now, Leuven has decided to loan Toku to AEL Limassol, where he will spend the upcoming season.

This move is expected to provide Toku with more playing opportunities and allow him to further develop his talents.