2 hours ago

Emmanuel Toku delivered a standout performance, scoring twice as Buriram United thrashed Khon Kaen United 6-0 in the quarter-finals of the Thai FA Cup.

The emphatic victory secured Buriram’s place in the semi-finals, with Toku’s brace playing a central role in the dominant display. The former Ghana U17 forward showed sharp movement and composure in front of goal, underlining his growing influence at the Thai club.

Buriram were in control from the outset, overwhelming their opponents with attacking intensity and clinical finishing. Toku’s goals came at crucial moments, helping to kill any hopes of a comeback and sending a strong message ahead of the last four.

‎Fellow Ghanaian Kingsley Schindler also featured in the match, lasting 65 minutes as Buriram maintained their grip on proceedings.

‎For Toku, who once starred for Ghana’s Black Starlets at youth level, the performance marks another positive step in his career abroad. With momentum building, he will hope to carry his form into the semi-finals as Buriram chase domestic silverware.