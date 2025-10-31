3 hours ago

After nearly two years of steering one of the most talked-about entertainment talk shows, United Showbiz, award-winning media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, is finally taking her bow as host.

Her departure paves the way for gospel musician and TV personality, Empress Gifty, to take over the reins as the new substantive host of the show on UTV. Gifty has been holding forth for MzGee.

MzGee first joined the United Showbiz family in February 2023, succeeding Nana Ama McBrown, who had left the Despite Media Group following her last appearance in December 2022.

Her appointment was met with mixed reactions from fans, many of whom had grown attached to McBrown’s style.

However, MzGee gradually won the hearts of viewers with her bold personality, journalistic tact, and eloquent use of the local dialect in moderating discussions on the show.

In February 2024—marking a year as host—MzGee reflected publicly on her journey and how she had embraced the challenge of hosting a nationally loved entertainment show predominantly in Twi.

Her effort to blend professionalism with relatable Ghanaian culture soon became a defining feature of her hosting style.

By August 2024, MzGee had hosted her penultimate episode of United Showbiz in Ghana before flying to the United States for her final show.

That special episode coincided with the Ghana Music Awards USA, for which UTV served as a media partner.

After welcoming her baby in late 2024, she returned to Ghana around March 2025 to continue with her career pursuits.

In May 2025, MzGee made a striking appearance at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and later hosted her own signature event, Convergence of Mothers, which celebrated motherhood and women’s empowerment.

The following month, she announced Season Two of her personal talk show, Just Being Us, which now streams independently across various social media platforms outside the Despite Media network.

While she remained tight-lipped about her future with UTV, speculation grew about whether she had officially parted ways with the station.

Interestingly, her images continued to appear in the opening montage of United Showbiz even after Empress Gifty began temporarily hosting the show earlier this year.

Sources close to the production now indicate that all is set for new visuals featuring Empress Gifty to be officially introduced on November 2, 2025.

This will mark her formal confirmation as the substantive host of United Showbiz, officially succeeding MzGee.