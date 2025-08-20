2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel powerhouse Empress Gifty has emerged as the top winner at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA, where she walked away with the ultimate prize — Artiste of the Year.

The star-studded ceremony, held on August 16, 2025, at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, celebrated the achievements of Ghanaian musicians making waves both in the diaspora and in Ghana.

On the night, honours went to several US-based performers such as Jay Hover, C-Ben, and Kay Rockz. The event also paid glowing tributes to the memories of Highlife greats Dada KD and Daddy Lumba, while music veteran Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The atmosphere came alive with vibrant performances from Empress Gifty, Kofi Kinaata, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and comedian OB Amponsah, who kept the audience on their feet.

The most fiercely contested category — Artiste of the Year — featured household names including Stonebwoy, King Promise, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Fameye, KiDi, and King Paluta. In the end, it was Empress Gifty who carried the day, cementing her place as one of Ghana’s leading gospel icons.

Visibly emotional, she mounted the stage with her husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, to receive the plaque. Fighting back tears, she dedicated the honour to her late mother and thanked all who had supported her journey.

“I give all the glory to God. I am grateful to the media, and to Kuami Eugene, who believed in me and supported my hit song Watch Me,” she said, voice trembling with emotion.

Her victory has since sparked jubilant reactions online, with fans and industry colleagues celebrating what many described as a well-deserved honour.