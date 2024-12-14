5 hours ago

Drenched in deep sorrow, popular Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has announced the passing of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, also known as ‘Agaga.’

Taking to her social media platforms on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Empress Gifty shared the heartbreaking news as condolences poured in from friends, family, and fans alike.

In her post, Empress Gifty disclosed that her mother passed away after a brief illness. She added that further details regarding her mother’s demise and funeral arrangements would be shared in due course.

‘Agaga,’ as she was affectionately called, was a well-known actress and had appeared in numerous TV commercials. Despite her age, she was known for her outspoken, bubbly personality. She was also a strong pillar of support for her daughter, frequently defending her against online trolls.

Empress and her mother often engaged in live social media sessions, entertaining followers with their playful bond and humorous exchanges.

‘Agaga’ was also an evangelist who shared messages of faith during these live sessions and offered wise counsel to young people.

In addition to her close relationship with her daughter, ‘Agaga’ had a warm bond with her son-in-law, Mr. Hopeson Adorye.

Read Empress Gifty’s full post below: