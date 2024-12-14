2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty is facing a heartbreaking loss after the passing of her dear mother, Evangelist Agnes Annan.

The news of her death was announced Saturday, December 14, 2024.

A statement from Empress Ministry did not swiftly disclose the cause of her death, however it said Evangelist Agnes passed away after a short illness.

The news has come as a shock to many, leaving fans, friends, and fellow musicians deeply saddened by the tragedy.

Empress Gifty, known for her powerful voice and inspiring gospel music, has been a major figure in Ghana's music scene. Her songs have touched the hearts of many, and she has built a strong connection with her fans.

The loss of her mother is a huge blow for her, and the gospel community is standing by her during this tough time.

Many of Empress Gifty’s colleagues in the music industry have shared messages of comfort and support. The love and sympathy pouring in from fans and fellow artists show how much Empress Gifty means to everyone.

Her music has been a source of hope for many, and now her fans are offering their prayers and encouragement to help her through this difficult period.

Details about the funeral and memorial services are still being arranged, but for now, Gifty and her family have expressed their thanks for all the prayers and love they’ve received. They are comforted by the support of their loved ones and the public during such a painful time.

As Empress Gifty continues to mourn, we hope she finds peace in her faith and the beautiful memories of her mother.

Losing a loved one is never easy, but with the love and strength of her community, we believe she will find a way to heal and carry on her mother’s legacy in her heart.