3 hours ago

Gospel musician Express Gifty has thanked President John Dramani Mahama for sparing her husband, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, from prosecution.

This comes after the Dansoman Circuit Court released Hopeson Adorye from charges after saying in a radio interview that dynamite was exploded in areas within the Volta Region during the 2016 general election to favour the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post, Express Gifty praised the President for ending the case against her husband and expressed her enthusiasm for the outcome.

She wrote, "The Dansoman Circuit Court has discharged Hopeson Adorye from the Prosecution by the previous government. Thank you Mr. President Mahama for discontinuing the case. What shall I say unto the Lord? Thank you Lord"

In 2024, Hopeson Adorye was arrested and subsequently released on GHS 20,000 bail with two sureties.

The police accused him of spreading fake information after his statements on Accra FM went viral.

The purpose of the blasts, according to Mr. Adorye in the interview, was to frighten voters in a region that is regarded as a National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold.

His arrest sparked political debate, with some suggesting the move was influenced by politics.