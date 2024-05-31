11 minutes ago

The students of Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School in Enchi are heartened to see the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) parliamentary candidate for the Aowin constituency, Hon. Abanga Yakubu, step in quickly to initiate the construction of a new assembly hall after a heavy downpour recently destroyed the dining hall that also served as the school's assembly hall.

The people of Aowin have poured out their anger against their Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi, claiming that he has not visited the school in almost eight years since he became MP, and not even after the school's assembly hall collapsed.

Thanks to the involvement of Hon. Abanga, also known as Obiaa Bedidi, the students who previously utilised a run-down wooden structure for assembly and dining purposes, will now brag of a state-of-the-art facility in a few months.

According to reports, Hon. Abanga was the first person to visit the school after learning about the collapse of the Assembly Hall, and he arrived with the contractor to commence the project.

In an interview with the Dining Hall Master, Mr. Pius Tanoku Koah, he praised Hon. Abanga Yakubu for his prompt lobbying efforts to get the construction of the state-of-the-art assembly hall underway.

Mr. Samuel Yaw Obeng, the NPP chairman for the Aowin constituency, praised the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for listening to the parliamentary candidate's plea.

According to the contractor, the Assembly Hall will be completed in four months and will have a student capacity of 3500 to 4,000.

See pictures of the construction works below:

Source: Eric Nana Prekoh/Ghana Guardian 2024