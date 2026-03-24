7 hours ago

Mohamed Salah is set to bring his illustrious spell at Liverpool FC to an end at the close of the 2025/26 season, the club has confirmed.

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‎The Egyptian forward, now 33, has agreed with the Premier League side to conclude his time at Anfield after nine highly successful years, marking the end of one of the most iconic modern eras in the club’s history.

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‎Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and quickly established himself as a central figure in the team’s resurgence. Since then, he has made 435 appearances and scored 255 goals, becoming one of the most prolific forwards to wear the famous red shirt.

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‎In a statement, Liverpool said Salah had chosen to make his decision public early out of respect for supporters.

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‎“Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season,” the club said. “The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.”

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‎The club added that the player wanted to inform fans at the earliest opportunity as a gesture of transparency and gratitude for their support.

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‎Salah’s departure will mark a significant moment for Liverpool, with the forward having played a key role in the club’s success in recent years through his consistency, goals and decisive performances.

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‎As the season progresses, attention will now turn to how both player and club prepare for life after this defining chapter, while supporters savour the final months of a career that has left an indelible mark on Anfield.