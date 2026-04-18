4 hours ago

The Energy Commission of Ghana on Wednesday hosted a project preparatory meeting with a delegation from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to discuss the “Mobilize Net-Zero II” initiative, a programme designed to fast-track the decarbonisation of the country’s domestic transport sector.

The GIZ delegation was led by Mr. Gunnar Wegner, Project Manager, and was received by the Acting Executive Secretary, Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie; the Board Chairman, Prof. John Gartchie Gatsi; and the Deputy Executive Secretary, Chris Nanabanyin Yalley, of the Energy Commission. The Commission’s broader technical team also participated in the discussions.

The initiative is central to Ghana’s efforts to fulfill its Nationally Determined Contribution (GH-NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

It focuses on three key pillars: the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and e-mobility solutions, the mobilisation of climate finance, and the integration of gender-responsive approaches across the transport value chain.

“Strong coordination is essential to ensure grid readiness, reliable charging infrastructure, and sustainable EV growth in Ghana,” said Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie, Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission.

During the meeting, Bondzie provided an overview of the Commission’s ongoing work in the EV sector.

This includes developing regulatory frameworks for EV charging infrastructure and battery swapping, foundational steps toward creating a reliable and scalable ecosystem for electric mobility in Ghana.

Delegates also examined complementary topics, including integrating renewable energy sources into the national grid to power EV charging stations, innovative financing mechanisms to attract private sector investment, capacity-building programmes for local technicians and stakeholders, and opportunities for green job creation within the emerging EV ecosystem.

The “Mobilize Net-Zero II” initiative is part of GIZ’s broader global programme supporting partner countries in meeting their climate obligations.

Ghana is among the nations selected to benefit from the programme’s technical expertise and financial facilitation, given the country’s strategic position in advancing sustainable transport solutions across West Africa.

The preparatory meeting marks a significant step toward formalising a collaboration that stakeholders hope will translate into concrete policy reforms, infrastructure investments, and green jobs in the coming years. Further engagements between the Energy Commission and GIZ are expected as the initiative moves toward implementation.