7 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has held a consultative meeting with bulk electricity users from the country’s manufacturing and industrial sectors to discuss challenges affecting power supply.

The engagement brought together key stakeholders in the power sector, including officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), the Energy Commission, Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Bui Power Authority (BPA).

The meeting was aimed at strengthening dialogue between government and major electricity consumers while addressing concerns affecting the reliability and consistency of power supply.

During the discussions, leaders from the manufacturing and industrial sectors raised issues related to electricity reliability, supply stability, and other operational challenges impacting their businesses.

Dr. Jinapor assured participants that the government is committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to resolve the challenges, stressing the importance of stable power for the growth of Ghana’s industrial sector.

“A strong industrial sector requires dependable power, and we remain fully committed to delivering it,” he said, reiterating the government’s determination to ensure a reliable electricity supply for businesses across the country.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to engage stakeholders and improve service delivery within Ghana’s power sector.