John Abdulai Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has received a delegation from the United States Embassy in Ghana to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the country’s energy sector.

The delegation was led by Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy.

During the meeting held in Accra, both sides discussed opportunities to deepen the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the United States, with a focus on initiatives that support economic growth and energy stability.

The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in energy transition efforts, improving the resilience of Ghana’s power sector, and advancing sustainable development within the country’s evolving energy landscape.

Dr. Jinapor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building strong international partnerships that will enhance energy security and drive long-term reforms in the sector.

The U.S. delegation, on its part, expressed readiness to continue supporting Ghana’s efforts toward achieving a stable and sustainable energy future.