3 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is expected to meet the irritated staff of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) today(Thursday, February 9, 2023), over their call for the removal of their Managing Director, Mr.. Osman Aludiba Osman.

The staff of NEDCo, in a 7 page resolution addressed to the Board Chairman on January 11, 2023, chronicled seven points which they believe warrants the removal of Mr Osman Ayuba.

They mentioned, for instance, the worsening financial performance of NEDco, lack of strategy for NEDco, high cost of projects that have not yielded desired results, worsening distribution losses, exorbitant sole source procurement of point of sale device, lack of basic distribution line and substation maintenance tools.

On Wednesday, the staff partially withdrew their services at all operational areas comprising Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, Brong Ahafo, North East, Ahafo Region,Bono Region, Ahafo Ano South and parts of Oti Region.

The industrial action is due to the failure of the Board of Directors to meet the demand of the staff who are calling for the removal of the Managing Director, Osman Aludiba Ayuba, after several engagements.

Meanwhile, the embattled Managing Director, Mr Osman Aludiba Osman Ayuba, has written to the Board of Directors to respond to the claims of the staff.

In a 14 page letter sighted by energynewsafrica.com, Mr Osman Ayuba took his time to respond to all the claims by the staff.

He described the demand by the workers for his removal as baseless.