10 hours ago

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, has held a meeting with the World Bank, a key partner in Ghana’s energy sector, to discuss ways to deepen collaboration and strengthen the country’s energy systems.

Speaking after the engagement, Dr Jinapor highlighted the World Bank’s critical role in supporting major projects and driving reforms in the sector. “We had a fruitful discussion focused on deepening collaboration and advancing shared priorities to strengthen energy access, reliability, and sustainability,” he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, the Minister delivered the keynote address at the ongoing Powering Africa Summit 2026, highlighting the urgency of energy security amid global energy shocks. He stressed the severe impact of rising oil prices on African households and economies, noting that reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy is essential for industrialisation and economic development.

“Africa cannot industrialise in the dark, cannot develop without power, and cannot achieve meaningful prosperity without energy security. This is about economic sovereignty, resilience, and empowerment,” he said.

Dr Jinapor also pointed to the progress Ghana is making through sector reforms, regional energy integration, and strategic infrastructure projects. However, he emphasised that financing remains the biggest challenge, urging stronger partnerships between governments, investors, and development institutions.

“No country can achieve this alone. Africa must define its own energy future—one that is equitable, investment-ready, and development-centred,” he said, calling for concerted efforts to secure sustainable energy for the continent’s growth.