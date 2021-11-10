1 hour ago

Enez Mango led Kenya’s Vihiga Queens to their first Group B win in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021, over Morocco’s ASFAR, to keep the hope going as they fight to qualify for the next stage.

Vihiga Queens captain spoke to CAFOnline.com about her relationship with football. “I started playing football very early at the age of 10. Of course, in my country back then, not everyone supported women playing football, but my parents supported me and that’s what gave me the motive to continue”.

“I finished my high school to win a sports scholarship for university, then I got the chance to play with my national team. I come from a humble background where my family could not afford to pay my university fees, and that’s when football saved me” Mango described how football helped her with her life, to eliminate any thoughts of letting go of education.

“You can still do both, you do not have to choose between football and education. Girls, if you have a talent, use it very well because it pays off” Mango said based on her personal experience.

Enez then expressed her feelings about the 1st edition of Totalenergies CAF Women’s Champions League. “We are used to see Women’s Champions League in Europe. We watched the likes of Olympique Lyonnais, Barcelona, and others. This was a dream for every female footballer in Africa, and when we heard about it, it was the best feeling ever. Having the opportunity to participate in it for the first time is such a huge achievement”.

“We want to showcase our talents in this tournament, we want people around the world watching and pointing at us to know that in Kenya there are great capabilities. We will do so by reaching the final and fighting for the title” Mango concluded about her ambitions with her team.