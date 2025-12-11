11 hours ago

Darko Gyabi, the 21-year-old Hull City midfielder, has reiterated that he remains open to representing Ghana at senior level, even as his career continues to develop in the English Championship.

Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Gyabi has already represented the Young Lions across several youth levels, including the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, but has not featured for the England U-21s since November 2024. His absence has left the door ajar for a potential switch to the Black Stars.

Gyabi’s Words

“I definitely know that Ghana can be an option in the future, but it’s all about timing. My Ghanaian roots are just part of who I am.”

“I love going back to Ghana. My entire family is from Ghana.”

Career & Context



Club: Hull City, English Championship



Age: 21



International record: England youth teams, U-20 World Cup 2023



Ties to Ghana: Strong family connections, regular visits

Why It Matters



For Ghana: Gyabi’s progress makes him a potential addition to the Black Stars midfield pool ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



For England: His development is still being monitored, though his U-21 absence raises questions about his long-term role.



For Gyabi: The decision could shape his career trajectory, with both nations offering different pathways to international football.



June 17, Toronto – Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston – Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – Ghana vs Croatia

With Ghana drawn against England in Group L, Gyabi’s choice could add extra intrigue to the Black Stars’ campaign in North America.

This story highlights the growing trend of dual-national players weighing their options, with Gyabi’s decision poised to influence both his career and Ghana’s midfield depth.