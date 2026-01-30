9 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has been suspended for three matches by the Football Association after being found guilty of violent conduct.

The punishment stems from Coventry City’s Championship encounter with Norwich City on Monday, January 26. Although the 26-year-old escaped a red card during the game, a post-match review of the incident prompted the FA to take disciplinary action and formally charge him.

Thomas-Asante has since accepted the charge, meaning he will sit out Coventry’s next three fixtures — an away clash against Queens Park Rangers, followed by home games versus Oxford United and Middlesbrough.

Despite the setback, the forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, featuring in 20 appearances across all competitions and registering 10 goals alongside four assists.