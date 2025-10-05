16 hours ago

Estevao Willian announced himself to the Premier League in spectacular style, scoring a 95th-minute winner to seal Chelsea’s 2–1 victory over reigning champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge — a moment that sent fans into delirium and manager Enzo Maresca sprinting 50 yards in celebration, earning a red card.

The goal capped a 16-month wait since Chelsea agreed a deal with Palmeiras to bring the Brazilian prodigy to London, and it delivered a statement of intent from the 18-year-old winger, who had dazzled in flashes but was yet to find the net.

Match-winning moment



75th minute: Estevao enters the fray



Four dribbles, two chances created, including a cross headed against the post by Enzo Fernandez



95th minute: Slides in at the back post to convert Marc Cucurella’s low cross

“For an 18-year-old, he’s a special talent,” said Wayne Rooney on Match of the Day.“He’s the kind of winger Chelsea fans will be very excited to see play each week.”

Despite missing Cole Palmer and losing two central defenders to injury and others to red card acquisition, Chelsea found a way to win — exploiting Liverpool’s full-backs and relying on Estevao’s late spark. His ability to stretch play, beat defenders, and create danger has already made him a fan favorite.