Englishman Steve Rutter has reportedly applied for the technical director of the Ghana Football Association role which will soon be vacant.

The new GFA is set to appoint a new director for the technical directorship role at the FA to lead with core football planning activities.

Long serving technical director Francis Oti Akenteng will vacate his role when his contract expire at the end of the month as the FA are not ready to renew it.

The experienced Englishman Steve Rutter holds a UEFA license A and has worked with lower tier clubs such as Yeovil and also the Professional Football Association.

He has also had stints with Panathinaikos FC from 2013 to 2015, Roda JC and Kortrijk.

But it remains very unclear whether the government who foot the bills of coaches for the national teams will be willing and ready to accept an expatriate If it should happen.