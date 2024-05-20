8 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Enoch Owusu played a pivotal role in Inter Milan Primavera's impressive 2-0 victory against Atalanta Primavera on matchday 34 of the Primavera 1, held on Saturday afternoon.

Owusu started the game and featured prominently for 59 minutes, helping his team assert their dominance throughout the match.

The early advantage came in the 18th minute when Riccardo Miconi scored the first goal, putting Inter Milan U-19 ahead.

This lead allowed the Nerazzurri to control the game and head into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Continuing their aggressive play after the break, Inter Milan U-19 were rewarded again in the 55th minute.

Enoch Owusu, who had been a persistent threat to the Atalanta defense, scored with a precise finish to extend the lead to 2-0.

His goal not only showcased his scoring prowess but also solidified Inter Milan's control over the match.

As the game wore on, both teams made tactical adjustments to either maintain their lead or attempt a comeback.

Inter Milan's defense, however, remained steadfast, effectively neutralizing any significant offensive efforts from Atalanta's youngsters.

This victory boosts Inter Milan Primavera to the top of the Primavera 1 table with 67 points after 34 games.

Additionally, the team has secured a place in the Primavera 1 playoffs semifinals, underscoring their successful season and positioning them as strong contenders for the championship.