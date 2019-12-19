1 hour ago

Former Wa All Stars trainer Enos Kwame Adepah has been appointed coach of Anyinase based Karela United for the upcoming season.

The former Techiman Eleven Wonders trainer replaces Dr Prosper Nartey Ogun who left the club unceremoniously weeks after he was appointed coach of the team.

According to reports Enos Adepah who was linked to the AshantiGold job before the appointment of Brazilian Ricardo Da Rocha has put pen to a two year contract with the Premier League side.

The team which is undergoing massive restructuring a year on after the demise of owner and bank-roller Senator Brigidi will outdoor their new CEO Elloene Amande, their spokesperson Nii Armah Ashong today to their supporters and media .

Adepah made history in 2016 as he guided Wa All Stars to their very first Ghana Premier League triumph.