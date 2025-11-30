1 hour ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says stronger global cooperation is essential to achieving durable economic growth, particularly in addressing widening global imbalances.

According to the Fund, maintaining the right balance between national savings and investment is crucial, as large distortions can affect countries’ current account positions and influence global capital flows. Effective rebalancing, it stressed, promotes stability within economies and across the international system.

In its article titled “Pursuing Durable Growth in an Uncertain World,” the IMF noted that all countries can adopt policies that improve both internal and external stability, ultimately enhancing global economic resilience.

A key priority, the IMF said, is for governments to intensify growth-focused reforms aimed at boosting productivity and long-term output. This includes implementing structural reforms in labour, product, and financial markets while maintaining strong regulatory oversight.

“To that end, countries must encourage innovation, invest in infrastructure, and streamline regulatory environments. Policies that promote entrepreneurship and competition will be essential for driving productivity and job creation, while tackling corruption will be essential to level the playing field and avoid distortive policies,” the IMF stated.

The Fund also emphasized the role of technology—particularly digitalization and artificial intelligence—in accelerating productivity and supporting future growth.

Despite ongoing global challenges, the IMF said the outlook is not irreversible. With sound and deliberate policy choices, countries can harness transformative developments while managing risks.

The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to support member countries as a trusted advisor, a lender of last resort during crises, and a global convener working to strengthen economic frameworks. It added that it will continue to evolve and respond to members’ needs in the medium and long term.