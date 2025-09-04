7 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, was on Wednesday dawn arrested by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at his residence in Kumasi, sparking public speculation about the motive behind the move.

The arrest was reportedly executed by the Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) of EOCO’s Headquarters in Accra, working in close collaboration with the agency’s Ashanti Regional Office.

Eyewitnesses say the operation, which took place quietly at his private residence, was carried out without resistance, with Akpaloo cooperating fully with the law enforcement officers.

He was immediately transported to Accra for further interrogation.

Although the reasons for his arrest remain unclear, insiders suggest that the operation is linked to ongoing investigations being handled by the SARU, a specialized unit tasked with probing financial crimes, asset concealment, and organised fraud.

EOCO, however, has not issued any official statement on the matter, leaving the public in suspense.

Akpaloo, who has been a notable figure in the political space for over a decade, founded the Liberal Party of Ghana after his earlier political vehicle, the Independent People’s Party (IPP), failed to gain traction in the 2012 elections.

His ambition to contest the 2016 presidential election was cut short when the Electoral Commission disqualified him and several other candidates over errors in their nomination forms.

In the 2020 general elections, he again attempted a presidential bid but the LPG performed poorly at the polls.

Despite his limited electoral success, Akpaloo has remained a vocal player in the multiparty system, often weighing in on issues of governance, corruption, and economic management.

His sudden arrest therefore raises political as well as legal questions, especially as no charges have yet been formally announced.

EOCO, established in 2010 by an Act of Parliament (Act 804), has the mandate to investigate serious economic and organised crimes, including money laundering, human trafficking, cybercrime, and financial fraud.

The agency has in the second term of President John Dramani Mahama administration has started making high-profile arrests, sometimes attracting criticism for alleged political targeting, a concern that is likely to resurface following Akpaloo’s detention.

For now, the Liberal Party of Ghana has not released a statement, and it remains to be seen how the development will impact its internal structure and preparations for the 2028 general elections.

Akpaloo’s supporters and political analysts are closely watching events unfold in Accra, where he is expected to assist investigators with ongoing inquiries.

Until EOCO makes an official pronouncement, the exact circumstances leading to his arrest remain a matter of speculation.