2 hours ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released a list of persons on its wanted list.

The list, containing the details of three men, was shared on Twitter.

The three men are Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng, a.k.a Chilling.

According to the EOCO, Ezekiel is wanted for the alleged offence of stealing and involvement in SIM swap fraud.

In the case of Nicholas, the EOCO did not state what crime he is alleged to have committed but only urged the public to provide it “with information on the said Nicholas Gyekye” through a phone number.

Derrick is being sought after by the EOCO for the alleged offences of stealing, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering.

See the photos and further details about the men below:

Source: Ghanaweb