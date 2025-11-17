1 hour ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rescued seven Nigerian nationals believed to have been trafficked into Ghana for illegal cyber operations.

The rescue mission, conducted on Friday, November 14, 2025, formed part of EOCO’s ongoing Operation LIFELINE.

A total of 10 people were picked up during the raid — three suspected traffickers and seven victims, all Nigerians. The victims, aged 17 to 30, were allegedly enticed into Ghana with fake job offers and later subjected to exploitative conditions to perpetrate online fraud.

EOCO is urging the public to continue reporting suspicious activities and has advised landlords to thoroughly vet foreign tenants before renting out properties to prevent criminal networks from operating undetected.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cybercrime and protecting vulnerable individuals, warning that perpetrators will be pursued and prosecuted.

For reports or information, the public may contact EOCO via [email protected] or on Twitter and Facebook at @EOCOghana.