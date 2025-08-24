5 hours ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has identified Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150 pickups, Range Rovers, and Dodge models as the most frequently intercepted vehicles in its ongoing clampdown on stolen cars trafficked into Ghana.

The revelation follows heightened international concerns, with Interpol previously describing Ghana as a lucrative hub for vehicles stolen mainly from North America.

Speaking to Joy News, Leo Anthony Siamah, Head of EOCO’s Legal Unit, cautioned prospective buyers to exercise vigilance when dealing with these brands.

“There are certain types of vehicles that are suspicious. For instance, the Honda CR-V series, the Ford F-150, the Range Rover, and I think the Dodge Ram. These are four brands that are very high in terms of the number of stolen vehicles that we recover. Most of them happen to be these vehicles. So, obviously, if you are going to purchase one of those vehicles, that should be a red flag for you,” he explained.

“If you look at one of those vehicles that was recently released, maybe a 2023 model, 2024 model, which is accident-free, it should be a red flag for you. That should point you to doing extra checks, for instance, going to Interpol to find out whether or not that car’s status is stolen,” he advised.

“Would you go after a Toyota Corolla, for instance? Yes. We’ve gone after a couple of Toyota Highlanders and Honda Accords. So, it’s not like we have a preference,” he added.

Mr. Siamah also noted an emerging trend where newer, accident-free models from 2023 and 2024 are appearing on the local market under suspicious circumstances.While these four brands remain dominant in EOCO’s recoveries, Siamah clarified that investigations are not restricted to them.EOCO is urging the public to conduct due diligence, including verification with Interpol, before purchasing imported vehicles to avoid legal and financial risks.